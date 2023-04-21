Negative Emotions: How to Feel, Process & Heal Them | EP. 2

Emotions are a bit of an enigma for people. On one hand, they can be incredibly beautiful. But on the other hand, they can be excruciatingly painful. The secret no one ever told you is that your emotions hold tremendous power, value and meaning that is waiting to be discovered.

In this episode, I explore emotions from an energetic and spiritual perspective to help you uncover all of those things about them. I also share examples that will help you understand your emotions better and provide different techniques in how you can effectively work with them. My intention is to remove any fear you may have about feeling, processing and healing your emotions, even the most challenging ones.

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦

00:00 Intro

05:26 What are Emotions & Where Do They Exist

08:58 How to Process Your Emotions Effectively

10:28 Emotionally Numb: Why You're Not Able to Feel Anything

14:41 Techniques for Emotional Healing

22:06 What Suppressing & Denying Your Feelings Lead To

24:04 A Crucial (and Often Missing) Step to Fully Processing Your Emotions

24:47 The Hidden Connection Between Emotions & Beliefs

30:03 Emotions as Food for Others

35:44 Outro

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡

This podcast is about seeing the truth to heal. It explores the non-physical realms that make up most of reality to bring awareness to the importance of spiritual health, inner healing and energetics. The purpose is to awaken you to the truth of who you are so you can set yourself free. Episodes touch on soul psychology, consciousness, spirituality, ancient healing arts, natural science and more to open your mind to a whole new world.

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡

VickiLynn is an intuitive sound artist and shamanic healer whose work inspires spiritual growth through the internal unification of dark and light. Her abilities, skills and wisdom comes from the numerous mystical experiences and interdimensional contact she's had, as well as from healing herself from childhood trauma. She shares intuitive light language music and channeled messages encoded with conscious multidimensional sound frequencies. She also shares her knowledge about the non-physical realms in her podcast. All of her work is intended to support people in their healing and awakening journey.

