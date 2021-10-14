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Dr. Lee Merritt speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS
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37 views • October 14, 2021
Dr. Lee Merritt speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS
COVID The Grand Delusion - Lee Merritt.
October 1, 2021: 10:00 am to 11:00 am COVID, the Medical Industrial Complex, and Medical Ethics – Many Emperors Have No Clothes – Lee Merritt, MD .
https://aapsonline.org/event/sept-30-to-oct-2-2021-aaps-78th-annual-meeting/.
Sept. 30 - Oct. 2, 2021.
James B. Glattfelder: Who controls the world? Resources for understanding this visualization of the global economy - https://blog.ted.com/who-controls-the-world-resources-for-understanding-this-visualization-of-the-global-economy/
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article3249.htm - And advanced forms of biological warfare that can target specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool" (p. 60).
PsyOps, BioWarfare, 3-D Stereochemistry - Squalene = MF-59 (Gulf War Syndrome, ALS) .
"Rebuilding America's Defenses" – A Summary
Blueprint of the PNAC Plan for U.S. Global Hegemony Some people have compared it to Hitler's publication of Mein Kampf, which was ignored until after the war was over. Full text of Rebuilding America's Defenses here (removed: 404) http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article3249.htm - And advanced forms of biological warfare that can target specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool" (p. 60).
Dr. Lee Merritt | Biowarfare, a politically useful tool
https://bit.ly/3uh1pVG - Biderman's Chart and C-19: https://bit.ly/2RafuFU .
https://www.gdass.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/bIdermans-chart-of-coercion.pdf
Biderman's Chart and C-19: https://bit.ly/2RafuFU
https://www.gdass.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/bIdermans-chart-of-coercion.pdf - https://bit.ly/3uh1pVG -
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.brighteon.com/a3800205-5461-4231-ad91-b0d9cb5c34fb - October 13, 2021.
Dr Lee Merritt speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS
Dr Lee Merritt, 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS, October 1 2021, COVID The Grand Delusion, Medical Industrial Complex, Medical Ethics, Many Emperors Have No Clothes.
COVID The Grand Delusion - Lee Merritt.
October 1, 2021: 10:00 am to 11:00 am COVID, the Medical Industrial Complex, and Medical Ethics – Many Emperors Have No Clothes – Lee Merritt, MD .
https://aapsonline.org/event/sept-30-to-oct-2-2021-aaps-78th-annual-meeting/.
Sept. 30 - Oct. 2, 2021.
James B. Glattfelder: Who controls the world? Resources for understanding this visualization of the global economy - https://blog.ted.com/who-controls-the-world-resources-for-understanding-this-visualization-of-the-global-economy/
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article3249.htm - And advanced forms of biological warfare that can target specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool" (p. 60).
PsyOps, BioWarfare, 3-D Stereochemistry - Squalene = MF-59 (Gulf War Syndrome, ALS) .
"Rebuilding America's Defenses" – A Summary
Blueprint of the PNAC Plan for U.S. Global Hegemony Some people have compared it to Hitler's publication of Mein Kampf, which was ignored until after the war was over. Full text of Rebuilding America's Defenses here (removed: 404) http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article3249.htm - And advanced forms of biological warfare that can target specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool" (p. 60).
Dr. Lee Merritt | Biowarfare, a politically useful tool
https://bit.ly/3uh1pVG - Biderman's Chart and C-19: https://bit.ly/2RafuFU .
https://www.gdass.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/bIdermans-chart-of-coercion.pdf
Biderman's Chart and C-19: https://bit.ly/2RafuFU
https://www.gdass.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/bIdermans-chart-of-coercion.pdf - https://bit.ly/3uh1pVG -
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.brighteon.com/a3800205-5461-4231-ad91-b0d9cb5c34fb - October 13, 2021.
Dr Lee Merritt speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS
Dr Lee Merritt, 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS, October 1 2021, COVID The Grand Delusion, Medical Industrial Complex, Medical Ethics, Many Emperors Have No Clothes.
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