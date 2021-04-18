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THE MURDER OF CHILDREN WILL NOW KICK INTO FULL SWING. FEMA COFFINS ON THE MOVE-BODY BAGS SHIPPED OUT
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245 views • April 18, 2021
Max murder centers opened up and running. Now all we need are people to start dropping dead. Oh wait that has already started. Here are links to FEMA Coffins and Body Bags being shipped out:
FEMA Coffins West Bound I-90 (16th April 2021)
FEMA Coffins West Bound I-90 (16th April 2021)
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