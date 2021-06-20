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DANGER of depopulation through 'vaccine' sterilization.
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110 views • June 20, 2021
The enemies of humanity use tactics like divide and conquer to turn man against woman, young against old, religious against non-religious, black against white, wealthy against less well off and so on and so forth. They also depend on bullying people into self censorship and the wholesale covering up of truth to continue their evil agenda. We might want to avoid falling into those types of traps.
Below is a link to the full Plandemic: Indoctornation documentary from which some of the clips in the edit to this video were taken. It's about 2 hours long but it's one of the best documentaries I've ever come across and it's relevant to our times in many ways.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MJ0d6EBS0DsW/
It's also available directly from its mother site.
https://plandemicseries.com
Below is a link to the full Plandemic: Indoctornation documentary from which some of the clips in the edit to this video were taken. It's about 2 hours long but it's one of the best documentaries I've ever come across and it's relevant to our times in many ways.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MJ0d6EBS0DsW/
It's also available directly from its mother site.
https://plandemicseries.com
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