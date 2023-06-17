WSBA's Apparent Support for Communism is Concerning
This letter raises concerns about the use of the raised fist in Washington State Bar Association's Bar News magazine. The raised fist symbol is associated with communism and socialism, which contradicts the principles of the US Constitution.
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.