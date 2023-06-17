Create New Account
WSBA's Apparent Support for Communism is Concerning
WSBA's Apparent Support for Communism is Concerning

This letter raises concerns about the use of the raised fist in Washington State Bar Association's Bar News magazine. The raised fist symbol is associated with communism and socialism, which contradicts the principles of the US Constitution.

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

