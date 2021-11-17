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Small Pox to be the next Covid19?
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144 views • November 17, 2021
Covid19 pandemic is ending soon, it would probably be a non-topic by the end of next year, given the advances in COVID19 treatments...
But Big Pharma is addicted. This insane and obscene profit is intoxicating and they cannot get enough of it... What if there is a new pandemic, but it would not affect the Big Pharma bosses themselves?
What if it is something they are already vaccinated for?
But Big Pharma is addicted. This insane and obscene profit is intoxicating and they cannot get enough of it... What if there is a new pandemic, but it would not affect the Big Pharma bosses themselves?
What if it is something they are already vaccinated for?
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