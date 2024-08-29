BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Expert Warns of Risks at Kursk & Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plants
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 8 months ago

'Nuclear power plant is a сontrolled nuclear bomb': Expert warns of risks at Kursk and Zaporozhye nuclear plants

Dr Chris Busby, physical chemist and the scientific secretary of the European Committee on Radiation Risk, who has worked for the UK government's uranium committee, has issued a warning about the potential for nuclear disasters at the Kursk and Zaporozhye power plants. 

He emphasized that "a missile strike on the reactor could easily lead to a meltdown or even a nuclear explosion," likening the potential disaster to the Chernobyl and Fukushima incidents.

He criticized recent claims downplaying the risks, stating, "If you can affect the control systems of a nuclear power station, you can cause it to explode."

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine tried to hit the Kursk nuclear power plant, in connection with which IAEA head Rafael Grossi arrived in the city of Kurchatov and inspected the Kursk nuclear power plant.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy