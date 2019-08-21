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@ Lies of Eden and Quantum Physics Two trees, Two slits
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54 views • August 21, 2019
With the recent understandings and conclusions by Quantum Physicists, they only confirm what the Bible has been telling us all along. They conclude that this world is not real, it is a computer model and they wonder who is running the program?
The Bible says this is a "fallen world" and the little g god of this realm is Satan. He was a rouge Angel that set out to make his own world and followers alternate to God's realm and people. This video will introduce to you the reality of these truths.
The Bible says this is a "fallen world" and the little g god of this realm is Satan. He was a rouge Angel that set out to make his own world and followers alternate to God's realm and people. This video will introduce to you the reality of these truths.
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