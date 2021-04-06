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USDA Finalizes Hemp Rules (2021)
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30 views • April 06, 2021
The 2018 farm bill legalized the production of hemp as an agricultural commodity and removed it from the list of controlled substances. In October 2019, USDA released its IFR for establishing a domestic hemp production program.
This week, the USDA published the final version of the rule clarifying regulations for the production of hemp in the US.
Key provisions of the final rule include:
*Negligent violation
*Disposal and remediation of non-compliant plants
*Testing using DEA-registered laboratories
*Timing of sample collection, Sampling method
*Extent of Tribal Regulatory Authority over the Territory of the Indian Tribe
The rule includes a number of improvements ranging from a longer window of time between crop testing and harvesting, to a better sampling method and a higher threshold for negligent violations.
Show Notes:
Hemp Production
https://www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/hemp
USDA Finalizes Hemp Rule
https://www.fb.org/market-intel/usda-finalizes-hemp-rule
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 690 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
This week, the USDA published the final version of the rule clarifying regulations for the production of hemp in the US.
Key provisions of the final rule include:
*Negligent violation
*Disposal and remediation of non-compliant plants
*Testing using DEA-registered laboratories
*Timing of sample collection, Sampling method
*Extent of Tribal Regulatory Authority over the Territory of the Indian Tribe
The rule includes a number of improvements ranging from a longer window of time between crop testing and harvesting, to a better sampling method and a higher threshold for negligent violations.
Show Notes:
Hemp Production
https://www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/hemp
USDA Finalizes Hemp Rule
https://www.fb.org/market-intel/usda-finalizes-hemp-rule
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 690 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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