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Mother of all Living
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9 views • November 09, 2021
Mother of all Living [2018] is a unique Mother's Day sermon devoted to "the mother of us all" known as the first woman Eve. Who was Cain's father according to the Pauline epistles? How important are mothers to the continuance of our kinsfolk? Did any early church fathers teach on Eve's seduction? While looking at what a mom is supposed to be the faithful can more easily render credit to whom honor is due.
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