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Covid hysteria opens virtual Real Estate & Finance opportunities for entrepreneurs & idealists
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Jonathan Hineline - CEO of Bittrees.org
Conservatives may oppose the Great Reset the Technocracy elites are foisting on the world via Covid hysteria, but regular folks do not want just a return to normal that imprisons them again in life-sucking cubicles. A millennial innovator, Mr. Hineline understands this dichotomy and likes the disruption in commercial real estate and financial facilitation allowing for a "Great Reset" more palpable to independent thinkers.
Are you an employer looking for concessions to rebuild your on-site workforce? Are you an entrepreneur looking for privacy as you build an international network to make the world a better place? This webinar is for the doers and dreamers who want to replace those ugly box office buildings - and a top-down financial cartel - with a better world in both property and money.
Conservatives may oppose the Great Reset the Technocracy elites are foisting on the world via Covid hysteria, but regular folks do not want just a return to normal that imprisons them again in life-sucking cubicles. A millennial innovator, Mr. Hineline understands this dichotomy and likes the disruption in commercial real estate and financial facilitation allowing for a "Great Reset" more palpable to independent thinkers.
Are you an employer looking for concessions to rebuild your on-site workforce? Are you an entrepreneur looking for privacy as you build an international network to make the world a better place? This webinar is for the doers and dreamers who want to replace those ugly box office buildings - and a top-down financial cartel - with a better world in both property and money.
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