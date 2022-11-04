Create New Account
We shoot a video business card in the studio
54 views
channel image
shipshard
Published 20 days ago |
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkkbxGXqOVw

Backstage to the video "Actor's business card. Portfolio of the actress"Video business card - personal brand promotion


Original on ProVideoLife channel :

"An actor's business card. Elena Grushina"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUOejhB05rw 



Extended version:

"An actor's business card. Portfolio of the actress"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhDri4e2M80 



Video business card is the best way to declare yourself.

An actor's business card for theater directors and casting managers for film and video projects.

Actress Elena Grushina

https://www.instagram.com/elenagru_akt/ 


https://vk.com/pear13 



It doesn't matter if you are an actor or a businessman, a musician, a pastry chef, a permanent makeup artist or someone else. This type of video will suit everyone.

You can write a text message, call or send a booklet about yourself. But it takes a lot of time, not everyone wants to read in the age of speed and multimedia.

It's much nicer and faster to watch videos now. It gives maximum information in a minimum of time.

Absolutely everyone will appreciate this approach and will be grateful that you thought about them and got rid of text formats.


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 


WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 


https://ok.ru/shipshard1 


https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 



All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 



Keywords
businessimagefilmpromotionactoractressespromoactorstheatercastingbrandpresentationshowreelbackstagefilmingtalentmodelstravestyportfoliovideo for businessimage videoscreen testsvideo business cardbusiness card

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
logo

