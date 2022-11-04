We shoot a video business card in the studio

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkkbxGXqOVw
Backstage to the video "Actor's business card. Portfolio of the actress"Video business card - personal brand promotion
Original on ProVideoLife channel :
"An actor's business card. Elena Grushina"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUOejhB05rw
Extended version:
"An actor's business card. Portfolio of the actress"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhDri4e2M80
Video business card is the best way to declare yourself.
An actor's business card for theater directors and casting managers for film and video projects.
Actress Elena Grushina
https://www.instagram.com/elenagru_akt/
It doesn't matter if you are an actor or a businessman, a musician, a pastry chef, a permanent makeup artist or someone else. This type of video will suit everyone.
You can write a text message, call or send a booklet about yourself. But it takes a lot of time, not everyone wants to read in the age of speed and multimedia.
It's much nicer and faster to watch videos now. It gives maximum information in a minimum of time.
Absolutely everyone will appreciate this approach and will be grateful that you thought about them and got rid of text formats.
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