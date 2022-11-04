We shoot a video business card in the studio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkkbxGXqOVw

Backstage to the video "Actor's business card. Portfolio of the actress"





Original on ProVideoLife channel:

"An actor's business card. Elena Grushina"

Extended version:

"An actor's business card. Portfolio of the actress"

Video business card is the best way to declare yourself.

An actor's business card for theater directors and casting managers for film and video projects.

Actress Elena Grushina

It doesn't matter if you are an actor or a businessman, a musician, a pastry chef, a permanent makeup artist or someone else. This type of video will suit everyone.

You can write a text message, call or send a booklet about yourself. But it takes a lot of time, not everyone wants to read in the age of speed and multimedia.

It's much nicer and faster to watch videos now. It gives maximum information in a minimum of time.

Absolutely everyone will appreciate this approach and will be grateful that you thought about them and got rid of text formats.





