The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 428 - Corrupting The Tender Buds

In this video I want to examine a subject I have never really touched on before and which is a pretty sensitive topic carrying a lot of emotional weight for a multitude of people. The subject is Pedophelia, the mostly unspoken topic that everyone wants to sweep under the rug and forget about. I have never felt led to discuss this subject and only last week did God lay it on my heart to open this up as part of the discourse on what the Jesuit Vatican hierarchy of evil have been doing to the children of EVE for such a long time. So, now is the time to talk about it.

If you are listening to this message and you have been a victim of Pedophilia then let me say here that I am so sorry that this happened to you. My prayer is always that God will heal you totally of any of the HURT and TRAUMA experienced in the past. I believe that a very high % of people in multiple generations have been sexually abused when they were young. For many people it is the SECRET that they dare NOT tell anyone because of the shame they feel. It is a terrible feeling of isolation and loneliness.





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