Leon Hornemann presents The Liberty Corner podcast. Moving to Costa Rica for a dream career with Richard Blank









Video Cutter und Content-Produzent. It's a place for entrepreneurs and businesses to exchange ideas and solve problems.





The social media revolution has created amazing opportunities for entrepreneurs to market their businesses.The Liberty Corner is a Business and Marketing Podcast.





But every revolution comes with its new challenges: What strategies will work in 2024? How do you manage your time between marketing and running a business? Does artificial intelligence make it easier or harder to run a business?





Going into debt if you are starting a business has almost become normal. In Episode #003 Richard Blank did not do that. When he was 27 he moved to Costa Rica and built his company from scratch. On my podcast I talked to him about doing business in Costa Rica, what it really means to be wealthy, and his passion for pinball machines.





https://youtu.be/u-p40dpMp_s









These are the questions that I intend to answer with the help of my guests.





About Leon:





Leon Hornemann is a video editor and entrepreneur from Germany. He started his career in 2017 producing corporate videos for small businesses. Since 2021 he has been working as an independent video editor for social media content.





My professional background is in video production. Started my first business producing corporate videos for small to medium businesses then worked in TV Production as an apprentice. Since 2021 I have been freelancing as an independent video editor.





I am fascinated with human behavior. I love marketing and sales. I am a strategist. I like to look at things from the top down.





What I can do for you:

- Help you with marketing and advertising. The hardest thing about marketing is seeing through the noise. Let me be your marketing guide.

- Help you with your video production. Producing and editing videos is harder than it looks. I am happy to share my experience with you.