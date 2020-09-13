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Clackamas County Deputy Put on Leave For Accurate Comments on The Dangers of Antifa Fires
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110 views • September 13, 2020
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In this video you can hear a Clackmas County (Oregon) deputy warning of the dangers to the population that Antifa is posing as evidence is surfacing that they may be starting West Coast fires. Since everything in this entire country has been infiltrated at the highest levels by the coupe staging left including the police force, he was put on leave!
OUR TAKE: Yeah, like we are all dumb enough to believe that it isn't Antifa...the same group that have been burning businesses down, lighting themselves on fire as they try to burn everything and locking cops in buildings to burn them. SMH. Suuuree...because it completely doesn't fit their modus operandi (M.O.) right? LOL. The fake news they think we are going to believe is laughable.
FAKE NEWS leftist lying mainstream media coupled with the corrupt FBI (especially of Portland, OR) telling us they researched and it and found the claims baseless...oh we believe you...we really do! HAHA I believe the facts and evidence that we can all see right before our eyes. There is other evidence in addition to this. The media and the left are covering it up either to not make the public panic or to keep the outrage against Antifa down since they love and support their evil and have been and the public knows it. They know the public would surely completely turn on them if the let this information get out and they can't have that. No, no, they want to control the narrative and assure that they can still have a chance of winning (cough cough fixing) the 2020 election (which by the way they have no chance of actually winning at all).
If you stand with this deputy and his comments and are tired of the left and all their dishonest, deceptive, hateful, anti-American tactics, then like this video, share it and subscribe to our channel.
Related Videos Linking The Left (Cough Cough Antifa) To The West Coast Fires and yet the Corrupt FBI and Mainstream Media pretend even considering or uttering the possibility is a conspiracy theory. Things that are based in actual evidence and fact are not theoretical. Conspiracies yes, but conspiracy theories...NO!
1. The LEFT is using FIREWORKS to start fires in the forest! MORE EVIDENCE - https://youtu.be/mS7T5ucoH0E
2. BIG News on west coast FIRES 9-11-20 - https://youtu.be/LAseK9Hghbo
We gathered this video via the Bill C-Kole YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/rko6bvO6AwY
He may have gathered it himself from the robert west YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/1ZHY4RE_GLA
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
#ClackamasCounty, #Antifa, #Oregon
In this video you can hear a Clackmas County (Oregon) deputy warning of the dangers to the population that Antifa is posing as evidence is surfacing that they may be starting West Coast fires. Since everything in this entire country has been infiltrated at the highest levels by the coupe staging left including the police force, he was put on leave!
OUR TAKE: Yeah, like we are all dumb enough to believe that it isn't Antifa...the same group that have been burning businesses down, lighting themselves on fire as they try to burn everything and locking cops in buildings to burn them. SMH. Suuuree...because it completely doesn't fit their modus operandi (M.O.) right? LOL. The fake news they think we are going to believe is laughable.
FAKE NEWS leftist lying mainstream media coupled with the corrupt FBI (especially of Portland, OR) telling us they researched and it and found the claims baseless...oh we believe you...we really do! HAHA I believe the facts and evidence that we can all see right before our eyes. There is other evidence in addition to this. The media and the left are covering it up either to not make the public panic or to keep the outrage against Antifa down since they love and support their evil and have been and the public knows it. They know the public would surely completely turn on them if the let this information get out and they can't have that. No, no, they want to control the narrative and assure that they can still have a chance of winning (cough cough fixing) the 2020 election (which by the way they have no chance of actually winning at all).
If you stand with this deputy and his comments and are tired of the left and all their dishonest, deceptive, hateful, anti-American tactics, then like this video, share it and subscribe to our channel.
Related Videos Linking The Left (Cough Cough Antifa) To The West Coast Fires and yet the Corrupt FBI and Mainstream Media pretend even considering or uttering the possibility is a conspiracy theory. Things that are based in actual evidence and fact are not theoretical. Conspiracies yes, but conspiracy theories...NO!
1. The LEFT is using FIREWORKS to start fires in the forest! MORE EVIDENCE - https://youtu.be/mS7T5ucoH0E
2. BIG News on west coast FIRES 9-11-20 - https://youtu.be/LAseK9Hghbo
We gathered this video via the Bill C-Kole YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/rko6bvO6AwY
He may have gathered it himself from the robert west YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/1ZHY4RE_GLA
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
#ClackamasCounty, #Antifa, #Oregon
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