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This is why you should exit the matrix before it is too late.
God is the boss
God is the boss
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57 views • April 17, 2020
The 'Matrix' is a system of financial slavery which has trapped virtually all of the Earth’s population. We hardly dare to believe that there is any alternative but to spend our lives working for money… like it’s why we were made in the first place.

This video gets to the heart of why people stay in the 'Matrix', and why it is important that they leave it now. Watch it, and learn how you can Quit your job and get out of the rat race… right now!

If you've been challenged by the message in this video, we'd love to hear how and why. Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1

Click here http://goo.gl/BD9GaT to read an article which goes into more detail on what has been said in this video.

Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.

***

End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.

Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com

Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]

***
Matrix falling code by: filmes brasil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsWKp...

Music Info:
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Songs: 'Protofunk' & 'Ambush'
License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...]

Artist: Unknown
Songs: 'Fog of War'
License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...]

Microchip implant clip by:
AwakenedAnon @ https://www.youtube.com/user/Awakened...
Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XG1c4...

Glass smash sound effect by http://www.freesfx.co.uk

'Comedy Slide Whistle' by Sound Box - https://www.youtube.com/user/SoundBoxFX

#EndTimeSurvivors
#TheMatrix
Category
Non-profits and Activism
Keywords
alex jonesinfowarspoliticsjesus christjesustrutheconomymatrixjoel osteenfalse prophetstd jakesfrancis chantruthexposedforsake allredpill bluepillfalse christjoseph princetruthbetoldexpose the liesleave matrixleaving the matrixleave your jobluke 1433
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy