Revelation | New World Order Pt. 26 | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Revelation 18:1 says, "After this I saw another angel coming down from heaven. He had great authority, and the earth was illuminated by his splendor."
This angel is greater than the 7 in Revelation 17
He immediately precedes the 2nd Coming of Christ
More than likely Michael the archangel
Fill in HERE
Revelation 18:2 says, "With a mighty voice he shouted: “‘Fallen! Fallen is Babylon the Great!’ She has become a dwelling for demons and a haunt for every impure spirit, a haunt for every unclean bird, a haunt for every unclean and detestable animal."
Babylon will literally become the capital of evil in the world
But it will quickly become desolate
Revelation 18:3 says, "For all the nations have drunk the maddening wine of her adulteries. The kings of the earth committed adultery with her, and the merchants of the earth grew rich from her excessive luxuries.”
Nations, Kings & Merchants
False Religion is BIG Business especially when everyone is forced to participate
This coming New World Order will be intoxicated with materialism and greed
If you took all the major cities of the world and merged them into one that will be he future Babylon
It will have the culture of Paris
The excitement of vegas
The political power of Washington DC
The technological advancements of Tokyo
Babylon will be one grand megalopolis
Materialism, Vanity and Greed will rule the day
Now we think this is way down the road but can I bring it close to home?
Our lives are built upon comfort, convenience, luxury and recreation
Just to give you a picture of where we are today here in America
The average home has 300,000 items
25% of people cannot park 1 car in their 2 car garages
American children make up 3.1% of all the children on the planet but have 41% of the toys globally
Now listen to me: God is not against you having nice things
He is however against nice things having you
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.