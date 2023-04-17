Revelation | New World Order Pt. 26 | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Revelation 18:1 says, "After this I saw another angel coming down from heaven. He had great authority, and the earth was illuminated by his splendor." This angel is greater than the 7 in Revelation 17 He immediately precedes the 2nd Coming of Christ More than likely Michael the archangel Fill in HERE Revelation 18:2 says, "With a mighty voice he shouted: “‘Fallen! Fallen is Babylon the Great!’ She has become a dwelling for demons and a haunt for every impure spirit, a haunt for every unclean bird, a haunt for every unclean and detestable animal." Babylon will literally become the capital of evil in the world But it will quickly become desolate Revelation 18:3 says, "For all the nations have drunk the maddening wine of her adulteries. The kings of the earth committed adultery with her, and the merchants of the earth grew rich from her excessive luxuries.” Nations, Kings & Merchants False Religion is BIG Business especially when everyone is forced to participate This coming New World Order will be intoxicated with materialism and greed If you took all the major cities of the world and merged them into one that will be he future Babylon It will have the culture of Paris The excitement of vegas The political power of Washington DC The technological advancements of Tokyo Babylon will be one grand megalopolis Materialism, Vanity and Greed will rule the day Now we think this is way down the road but can I bring it close to home? Our lives are built upon comfort, convenience, luxury and recreation Just to give you a picture of where we are today here in America The average home has 300,000 items 25% of people cannot park 1 car in their 2 car garages American children make up 3.1% of all the children on the planet but have 41% of the toys globally Now listen to me: God is not against you having nice things He is however against nice things having you

