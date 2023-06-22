The Cannabis Industry's Roadblocks: An Independent Lobbyist's Perspective

The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
This week we talk about: National Legalization
Summary:
00:00 - Intro
0:25:05 - The Challenges of Cannabis Industry
0:02:06 - Struggles and Excitement in Cannabis Industry
0:03:01 - Challenges for Cannabis Industry
0:06:54 - Challenges Facing Cannabis Industry
0:08:34 - Challenges in Legalization Movement
0:10:20 - Potential for Interstate Cannabis Commerce
0:12:15 - Challenges With State-by-State Cannabis Legalization
0:14:51 - Interstate Commerce in the Cannabis Industry
0:15:07 - Challenges to Legalizing Hemp and Cannabis
0:19:27 - THC Percentage and Consumer Knowledge
0:20:07 - Cannabis Legalization Advocacy
0:26:26 - Conservative Pasco Accepts Cannabis
Guest:
Michael Correia, former director of government relations for the National Cannabis Industry Association
https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-j-correia-0059133
