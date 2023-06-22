The Cannabis Industry's Roadblocks: An Independent Lobbyist's Perspective

The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry. This week we talk about: National Legalization Summary: 00:00 - Intro 0:25:05 - The Challenges of Cannabis Industry 0:02:06 - Struggles and Excitement in Cannabis Industry 0:03:01 - Challenges for Cannabis Industry 0:06:54 - Challenges Facing Cannabis Industry 0:08:34 - Challenges in Legalization Movement 0:10:20 - Potential for Interstate Cannabis Commerce 0:12:15 - Challenges With State-by-State Cannabis Legalization 0:14:51 - Interstate Commerce in the Cannabis Industry 0:15:07 - Challenges to Legalizing Hemp and Cannabis 0:19:27 - THC Percentage and Consumer Knowledge 0:20:07 - Cannabis Legalization Advocacy 0:26:26 - Conservative Pasco Accepts Cannabis Guest: Michael Correia, former director of government relations for the National Cannabis Industry Association https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-j-correia-0059133





