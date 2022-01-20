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THE ROTHSCHILDS AYLESBURY EXPOSED!!! 1MILLION VIEWS SPECIAL!!!
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285 views • January 20, 2022
This satanic location had mass demonic energy, low vibration explanation just doesn't cut it at this point the way i feel today. The footage seen here is the recon mission for the sunday exposure event. We start off in the satanic lands owned by the REPTILIAN ROTHSCHILDS from the grand lodge to the waddesdon manor estate itself. Also in the village is the five arrows hotel a well known freemason retreat. Then we drove to Jacob Rothschilds home estate land then on to the masonic lodge in Aylesbury.
I tried to run my OBS service as a test on the grounds and i was not able to recieve any signal so i may not be able to live stream on sunday, but it will be done by someone else if i can't and the link will be known prior to the day, as i will record the exposure event offline in higher definition if need be.
Imagine millions of truly awakened going to these places in the near future "they" really do not stand a chance and they will be defenseless in our attacks.
EXPOSURE EVENT PROMO 23/1/22
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HtxILOPOXEfl/
Links below explain the history of these satanic places and the ROTHSCHILDS themselves for you to research.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nXDZMG9bu8c&;feature=share
https://www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk/overview-of-aylesburys-history/
https://ardhindie.com/pdf/a-history-of-aylesbury-with-its-borough-and-hundreds-the-hamlet-of-walton-and-the-electoral-division
https://rothschildfoundation.org.uk/history/
https://www.buckinghamshirelive.com/news/history/bucks-area-known-rothschildshire-due-5498473
https://bas1.org.uk/product/rothschilds-and-disraeli
https://www.weedonbucks.org.uk/index.php/info/village-history/the-story-of-weedon
https://www.mandeville.bucks.sch.uk/student-zone/house-system/
https://www.blipfoto.com/entry/2069835728455467784
https://britishlistedbuildings.co.uk/101117796-the-grand-lodge-waddesdon
www.aylesburylodge4534
https://buckspgl.org/bucks-information/centre-locations/61-aylesbury
https://www.arrse.co.uk/community/threads/the-rothschilds.42571/
https://thehauntedhive.com/products/premier-rothschild-private-museum-ritual-relic-of-purified-illuminati-wealth
https://weliveinamadworld.com/the-complete-history-of-the-house-of-rothschild/
https://parkbenchreader.wordpress.com/2020/06/29/rothschilds-not-who-they-claim/
http://planetization.org/rothschild.htm
https://www.angelfire.com/music2/fullcircle/rothschild.html
http://www.chuckmaultsby.net/id29.html
https://www.pakalertpress.com/reptilians-the-illuminati-and-the-council-of-13/
https://www.gematrix.org/?word=all%20deceptive%20beings%20like%20reptilians%20rothschilds%20illuminati%20were%20created%20by%20our%20minds%20to%20see%20how%20deceptive%20the%20universe%20and%20illusion%20is
https://truth11.com/2020/06/26/the-sinister-house-of-rothschild-from-the-beginning-1743-1946/
https://www.soulask.com/the-network-of-global-secret-societies/
https://conspiracydailyupdate.com/2017/02/27/breaking-globalist-rothschild-soros-plan-to-destroy-america-youtube/
https://saintandrewstwinflame.com/2020/06/26/cgis-tonago-the-sinister-house-of-rothschild-from-the-beginning-1743-1946-videos/
https://truthscra
I tried to run my OBS service as a test on the grounds and i was not able to recieve any signal so i may not be able to live stream on sunday, but it will be done by someone else if i can't and the link will be known prior to the day, as i will record the exposure event offline in higher definition if need be.
Imagine millions of truly awakened going to these places in the near future "they" really do not stand a chance and they will be defenseless in our attacks.
EXPOSURE EVENT PROMO 23/1/22
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HtxILOPOXEfl/
Links below explain the history of these satanic places and the ROTHSCHILDS themselves for you to research.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nXDZMG9bu8c&;feature=share
https://www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk/overview-of-aylesburys-history/
https://ardhindie.com/pdf/a-history-of-aylesbury-with-its-borough-and-hundreds-the-hamlet-of-walton-and-the-electoral-division
https://rothschildfoundation.org.uk/history/
https://www.buckinghamshirelive.com/news/history/bucks-area-known-rothschildshire-due-5498473
https://bas1.org.uk/product/rothschilds-and-disraeli
https://www.weedonbucks.org.uk/index.php/info/village-history/the-story-of-weedon
https://www.mandeville.bucks.sch.uk/student-zone/house-system/
https://www.blipfoto.com/entry/2069835728455467784
https://britishlistedbuildings.co.uk/101117796-the-grand-lodge-waddesdon
www.aylesburylodge4534
https://buckspgl.org/bucks-information/centre-locations/61-aylesbury
https://www.arrse.co.uk/community/threads/the-rothschilds.42571/
https://thehauntedhive.com/products/premier-rothschild-private-museum-ritual-relic-of-purified-illuminati-wealth
https://weliveinamadworld.com/the-complete-history-of-the-house-of-rothschild/
https://parkbenchreader.wordpress.com/2020/06/29/rothschilds-not-who-they-claim/
http://planetization.org/rothschild.htm
https://www.angelfire.com/music2/fullcircle/rothschild.html
http://www.chuckmaultsby.net/id29.html
https://www.pakalertpress.com/reptilians-the-illuminati-and-the-council-of-13/
https://www.gematrix.org/?word=all%20deceptive%20beings%20like%20reptilians%20rothschilds%20illuminati%20were%20created%20by%20our%20minds%20to%20see%20how%20deceptive%20the%20universe%20and%20illusion%20is
https://truth11.com/2020/06/26/the-sinister-house-of-rothschild-from-the-beginning-1743-1946/
https://www.soulask.com/the-network-of-global-secret-societies/
https://conspiracydailyupdate.com/2017/02/27/breaking-globalist-rothschild-soros-plan-to-destroy-america-youtube/
https://saintandrewstwinflame.com/2020/06/26/cgis-tonago-the-sinister-house-of-rothschild-from-the-beginning-1743-1946-videos/
https://truthscra
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