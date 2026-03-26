Iran's got the world and Donald Trump by the balls - Larry C Johnson, with Sarah, at DD Geopolitics

"Iran's got the world and Donald Trump by the balls."

Larry Johnson on the state of negotiations. Iran has put forward five conditions and the U.S. called them "ridiculous and unrealistic." Trump gave Iran four days to accept his terms before striking energy infrastructure.

"The US has been going through the five stages of grief — and it's still in stage one: denial."

Full episode (https://youtube.com/live/IDmubADrUdM?feature=share)!

Adding:

Channel 15 in Hebrew:

15 Israeli soldiers were injured during the night in southern Lebanon.





@DD Geopolitics