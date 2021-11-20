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Mind-Body Dualism
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10 views • November 20, 2021
In this video, I discuss mind-body dualism, which is the view that a human being has both a physical body and an immaterial soul. I discuss mind-body dualism, contrast it with physicalism, and then I explain and defend two arguments against physicalism.
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
Keywords
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