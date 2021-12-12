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America's Immigration Controversy | Jason Richwine and Stefan Molyneux
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42 views • December 12, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3337/americas-immigration-controversy-jason-richwine-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3337-americas-immigration-controversy-jason-richwine-and-stefan-molyneux
Jason Richwine joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the fiscal cost of immigrant welfare consumption, the challenges facing the working class, assimilation challenges into different cultures, correcting the Schrodinger's Immigrant meme, prevalence of immigrant welfare consumption, immigration as a government program, responding to open borders libertarians and how the overall narrative is influenced around the country.
Jason Richwine has a Ph.D. in Public Policy from Harvard University and is an analyst and contributor writer for National Review. Dr. Richwine's doctoral dissertation on "IQ and Immigration Policy" was the subject of media controversy in 2013, an can be read in it's entirety at: http://www.fdrurl.com/iq-and-immigration
For more on Jason Richwine and his work, please go to: http://www.jasonrichwine.com
The Cost of Welfare Use By Immigrant and Native Households
http://cis.org/Cost-Welfare-Immigrant-Native-Households
http://cis.org/blog/56
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3337-americas-immigration-controversy-jason-richwine-and-stefan-molyneux
Jason Richwine joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the fiscal cost of immigrant welfare consumption, the challenges facing the working class, assimilation challenges into different cultures, correcting the Schrodinger's Immigrant meme, prevalence of immigrant welfare consumption, immigration as a government program, responding to open borders libertarians and how the overall narrative is influenced around the country.
Jason Richwine has a Ph.D. in Public Policy from Harvard University and is an analyst and contributor writer for National Review. Dr. Richwine's doctoral dissertation on "IQ and Immigration Policy" was the subject of media controversy in 2013, an can be read in it's entirety at: http://www.fdrurl.com/iq-and-immigration
For more on Jason Richwine and his work, please go to: http://www.jasonrichwine.com
The Cost of Welfare Use By Immigrant and Native Households
http://cis.org/Cost-Welfare-Immigrant-Native-Households
http://cis.org/blog/56
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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