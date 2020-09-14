© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lancaster Police Release Body Camera Footage of Suspect With Knife Lunging at Police Prior to Shooting
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • September 14, 2020
Man Killed in Lancaster Officer Involved Shooting Had Also Confronted Police With a Knife After Stabbing Four People in 2019
TheGatewayPundit.com
TheGatewayPundit.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.