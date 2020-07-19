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Frauds related to the CoVid Con include the following:
1) we’ve never seen this before
2) there is no safe, effective treatment
3) CoVid is deadly to all
4) you’re a “case” and “infected” even if you have no symptoms
5) asymptomatic “super spreaders” are a problem
6) the tests are scientifically sound
7) all respiratory problems are likely CoVid cases
8) masks protect your health
9) the lockdowns reduced death rates
10) intubation and venting is a reasonable response to the symptoms
ALL false, all based on fraud.
Mirrored from https://www.brasscheck.com/video/the-covid-con-dismantled/
Check out this link and their comprehensive resources proving this, support these guys if you are able.