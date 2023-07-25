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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 24
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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26 views • July 25, 2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 24


▪️The AFU used drones to attack Moscow for the fourth time.


Russian electronic warfare units intercepted two drones before they collided with non-residential buildings without causing significant damage.


▪️Russian air defense forces repelled a raid by more than a dozen Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Crimean peninsula.


Nevertheless, the enemy managed to hit an ammunition depot and a repair base with Storm Shadow cruise missiles.


▪️In the Kup'yans'k sector, the AFU conducted a series of counterattacks in an attempt to regain lost positions near Lyman Pershyi.


Russian troops repelled all attacks, forcing the enemy to retreat to their original lines.


▪️In the Svatove sector, the AFU are attempting to advance in small groups against Russian positions west of Karmazynivka.


All enemy attempts to advance are successfully suppressed by concentrated artillery and small arms fire.


▪️South of Bakhmut, the enemy managed to gain a foothold on the heights adjacent to Klishchiivka at the cost of significant losses.


At the moment, fierce fighting is taking place on the outskirts of the settlement.


▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups again attempted to land on Antonovsky Island.


The AFU landing forces were promptly detected and destroyed by rocket artillery fire.


▪️Russian forces continue to use drones to strike infrastructure in the Odessa region.


In the port of Reni, grain hangars and cargo storage areas were hit, and a serious fire was reported at one of the facilities.

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