Discussing Charlie Kirk in Church Service 9 28 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Missionary Evangelist and Pastor Robert Breaker talks about the Charlie Kirk thing in church service at King James Bible Believer's Baptist Church on September 28, 2025. He asks a lot of questions and points out the many inconsistencies and conflicting accounts about it and points to Jesus as the only answer.