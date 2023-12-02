EX-ILLUMINATI BANKERS - Dutch Whistleblower Ronald Bernard Exopsed Child Sacrifice Ritual

Pizzagate Pedogate Dutch Whistleblower Real Big Money Revelations by an Insider Ronald Bernard High Finance Shocking Revelations
Ronald Bernard, an elite Dutch banker
for many decades, has just come
forward with his hair-raising story of
how the world works, from a financial
perspective.
Bernard, who was abused as a child
seemed a perfect fit for this career
because he was able to dissociate
himself or to put his mind "in a
freezer," as he puts it. For a period
of time, he was able to do his job
and to operate without empathy.
He describes "Two worlds": 1) The
one, which the majority of people
think works a certain way and;
2) The way the world really works;
controlled by 8,000-8,500 people.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.