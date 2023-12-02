EX-ILLUMINATI BANKERS - Dutch Whistleblower Ronald Bernard Exopsed Child Sacrifice Ritual

Pizzagate Pedogate Dutch Whistleblower Real Big Money Revelations by an Insider Ronald Bernard High Finance Shocking Revelations

Ronald Bernard, an elite Dutch banker

for many decades, has just come

forward with his hair-raising story of

how the world works, from a financial

perspective.

Bernard, who was abused as a child

seemed a perfect fit for this career

because he was able to dissociate

himself or to put his mind "in a

freezer," as he puts it. For a period

of time, he was able to do his job

and to operate without empathy.

He describes "Two worlds": 1) The

one, which the majority of people

think works a certain way and;

2) The way the world really works;

controlled by 8,000-8,500 people.