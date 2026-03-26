The Budapest Spy Ring: How Ukraine And The West Are Trying To Topple Orbán

The situation in Hungary grows more tense by the day. The upcoming April elections will be a turning point, and both Brussels and Kyiv are eager to see a change of government. Hungary has repeatedly blocked EU aid for Ukraine, while a separate energy dispute has further strained bilateral ties. Against this backdrop, espionage cells linked to Ukraine have already become active in the country.

On March 23, a major espionage scandal erupted in Budapest. Hungary’s security agencies revealed overlapping networks involving political figures, media outlets, and foreign connections.

The first incident was the leak of an audio recording. Journalist Szabolcs Panyi contacts a foreign intelligence representative. He describes providing the phone number of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó to a foreign agency and outlines a system that tracks communications. The recording also reveals political ties. Panyi refers to Anita Orbán, a Tisza party politician, as a close ally. He confirms their collaboration during the election campaign.

A second incident involved two IT specialists linked to Tisza. They reportedly trained in Ukraine before arriving in Hungary. Declassified findings show they had ties with foreign entities and contacted the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest. They collaborated with foreign agents conducting cyber operations and were connected to the “IT Army of Ukraine.” This hacker group aims to disrupt state information systems and steal sensitive data. The group may have leaked the personal data of 200,000 Hungarians in November 2025.

Both individuals were on the radar of Hungarian counterintelligence before Tisza was founded. The party recruited IT specialists trained in Ukraine. These findings point to a long-standing scheme.

The two cases are elements of the same foreign system. The leaked recording reveals one channel of interaction. The security report documents another. Together, they show a network where political figures, media personalities, and technical specialists operate beyond Hungary’s borders.

Following the April elections, European Council President António Costa expects Hungary to honor its promise not to block a €90 billion loan for Ukraine. This reveals Brussels’ position. EU leaders are working to ensure the ruling party’s defeat. Support for Tisza will come indirectly through Ukrainian intelligence.

Orbán has publicly responded: “The situation is heating up. The elections are at stake—whether Ukraine will be able to overthrow the national government and install a pro-Ukrainian government in its place.” Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico warned that if Orbán wins, the EU may refuse to recognize the results.

Only the complete dismantling of hostile influence networks will ensure elections without foreign interference.

https://southfront.press/the-budapest-spy-ring/