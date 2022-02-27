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HOSPITALS HAVE BECOME THE KILLING FIELDS -- DONALD JEFFRIES
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214 views • February 27, 2022
From SGT Report
Donald Jeffries returns to SGT Report to explain how a hospital in Virginia killed his brother Ricky. It's a story all too common now as hospitals across America have become the new killing fields thanks to the CARES ACT and the Fauci-NIH-CDC death protocols.
Donald Jeffries returns to SGT Report to explain how a hospital in Virginia killed his brother Ricky. It's a story all too common now as hospitals across America have become the new killing fields thanks to the CARES ACT and the Fauci-NIH-CDC death protocols.
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