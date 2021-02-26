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Getting Started with OBS Studio: How to Download & Use the Interface [Part 1] - Neo-Wolf NEWS #10
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44 views • February 26, 2021
In Episode #10 I explain how to download OBS Studio and get it installed on your computer plus... I walk through the interface and show how the program functions...
To download OBS, go to:
https://obsproject.com
Follow us on Social Media @neowolfnews
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To download OBS, go to:
https://obsproject.com
Follow us on Social Media @neowolfnews
Brighteon
BitChute
Rumble
YouTube
Gab
Parler
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