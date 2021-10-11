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The History of Monosodium Glutamate (the hidden neurotoxic chemical) Part One
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617 views • October 11, 2021
Dr Russell Blaylock explains the dangers of monosodium glutamate in the food chain. Also, the hidden names the food manufacturers use to hide MSG and hydrolyzed protein in highly processed foods.
Part Two:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/b43e77b6-6157-4efb-ae74-b1d023b0cf9f
For more information about monosodium glutamate and Aspartame, visit:
https://artificialsweetenerawareness.blogspot.com
To read the MSG and Aspartame comics, visit:
https://kreskafiction.wixsite.com/artificial
'The Truth in Labeling Campaign' is all about knowledge (all you need to know about MSG)
https://www.truthinlabeling.org/
Credits: Compiled by Avalina Kreska
Voiceovers: wellsaidlabs.com & ttsMP3.com
Music: purple-planet.com
Comic software: Pixton.com
SFX: bbc.co.uk Copyright BBC 2021
Feel free to download, distribute and embed for non-commercial purposes.
Part Two:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/b43e77b6-6157-4efb-ae74-b1d023b0cf9f
For more information about monosodium glutamate and Aspartame, visit:
https://artificialsweetenerawareness.blogspot.com
To read the MSG and Aspartame comics, visit:
https://kreskafiction.wixsite.com/artificial
'The Truth in Labeling Campaign' is all about knowledge (all you need to know about MSG)
https://www.truthinlabeling.org/
Credits: Compiled by Avalina Kreska
Voiceovers: wellsaidlabs.com & ttsMP3.com
Music: purple-planet.com
Comic software: Pixton.com
SFX: bbc.co.uk Copyright BBC 2021
Feel free to download, distribute and embed for non-commercial purposes.
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