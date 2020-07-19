© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are going to take our country back! By any means necessary!!! #RiseUp #JesusMatters
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • July 19, 2020
We are going to take our country back! By any means necessary!!!
#JesusMatters
#RiseUp
We Are: https://www.facebook.com/AtWellMinist...
#USA #Trump2020 #NYC #NewYorkCity #ReFundThePolice #GodBlessBlue
( #BlackLivesMatter #BLM is a domestic terrorist organization. They don't care about black lives. They support the killing of more than 600K Black Babies every year! )
- - - - - - - - -
**UPDATE**
Our Website www.AtWellMinistries.org is currently crashed. We are working on getting it back up ASAP.
Many have been messaging us asking how they can help and how to donate.
For those who have asked how to donate and help financially please choose one of the following ways.
1. Donations can be made on our website (once back online )https://atwellministries.org/give/
2. Quickpay with Zelle | Use [email protected]
3. Cashapp - https://cash.me/$atthewell
4. PayPal - use email address [email protected]
#JesusMatters
#RiseUp
We Are: https://www.facebook.com/AtWellMinist...
#USA #Trump2020 #NYC #NewYorkCity #ReFundThePolice #GodBlessBlue
( #BlackLivesMatter #BLM is a domestic terrorist organization. They don't care about black lives. They support the killing of more than 600K Black Babies every year! )
- - - - - - - - -
**UPDATE**
Our Website www.AtWellMinistries.org is currently crashed. We are working on getting it back up ASAP.
Many have been messaging us asking how they can help and how to donate.
For those who have asked how to donate and help financially please choose one of the following ways.
1. Donations can be made on our website (once back online )https://atwellministries.org/give/
2. Quickpay with Zelle | Use [email protected]
3. Cashapp - https://cash.me/$atthewell
4. PayPal - use email address [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.