Blockchain Social & Crypto Earnings Report #27

You want to take full advantage of the social platforms out there that use blockchain technology or have crypto monetization. Here are the 14 platforms I used to earn $455.60 CAD worth of fiat & crypto in February as well as some insights.



This is my 513th episode/article. I put a great deal of work into this content so if you find it valuable, please do like, share, comment and subscribe!



My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to just over $38,049 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving the payouts.



February Metrics & Content:

To briefly go over my social media results for February, I received around 6,000 engagements, 95,500 video views, 1,200 comments, 3,400 followers, and 207,800 impressions.



February Earnings:

Publish0x – 5.05 AMPL - $1.35 CAD = $6.82 CAD + 102.64 STA - $0.11 CAD = $11.43 earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $18.25 CAD.

Brave Browser – 1.024 BAT – $0.919 CAD from ad rewards and 6.89 BAT from creator donations for a total of $7.27 CAD.

LBRY/Odysee – 99 LBC - $0.043 CAD = $4.31 CAD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.

Hive – 39.38 Hive - $1.25 CAD = $49.23 CAD and 36.61 HBD - $1.24 CAD = $45.40 CAD. That’s a total of $94.63 CAD from post rewards.

LeoFinance – 24.07 LEO - $0.269 CAD = $6.48 CAD earned from post rewards.

Cos.TV – 896 COS - $0.01876 CAD = $16.82 CAD earned from post rewards.

Read.Cash & Noise.Cash – 0.32 BCH - $405 CAD = $128.45 CAD earned from post rewards.

DTube – 18.06 DTC - $0.9 CAD = $16.25 CAD earned from post rewards.

YouTube - $48.36 CAD earned from monetization.

Blurt – 802.56 BLURT – $0.0464 = $37.24 CAD earned from post rewards.

Loop – 500 LOOPR - $0.12 = $60.00 CAD earned from airdrops.

Yup – 61 YUP - $0.23 = $14.11 CAD earned from post rewards.

Torum – 15.60 XTM – $0.21 = $3.42 CAD earned from post rewards.



The grand total came to $455.60 CAD which is about $364.84 USD.



February Insights:

While my earnings have been declining with the overall market, now that it is on the uptrend again, I expect things to start trending upwards. I have been posting significantly less so that can’t be discounted, but I intend to be posting much more starting in April.



My top consistent earners continue to be Read.Cash and Hive. I’ve been powering down my Hive in order to funnel everything into HBD. I’ve also powered down the majority of my Blurt for the same reason. Blurt and Cos.TV have delivered fairly consistent rewards, I’m just not fully confident in their models. Cos.TV is too centralized and has approvals. Blurt requires crypto to post and there are times when I can’t post because of it. It’s also important to mention that I only get a handful of votes there so my earnings are largely contingent on those upvoters.



I’m not going to report on Yup or Torum going forward as it’s misleading when you can’t get your money out which is also why I stopped reporting on Den.social. Loop is terrible but they give out airdrops so I will continue to monitor that. In my next update I will provide some more insight on Serey after testing withdrawals.



I will be noting in every post going forward briefly how I do sponsors to keep everyone in the loop. If you’d like to see fewer sponsors, follow me on blockchain platforms and share this content so that I am able to earn more and have less need to use sponsors at all.



I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you shared on all of these social platforms too.



What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!