Trump: ‘High Crimes and Treason’ Exposed in Hunter Laptop; Mar-a-Lago Raid May Implicate Biden

WATCH THE FULL LIVE:https://ept.ms/HighCrimesYT

Former President Donald Trump suggested that Hunter Biden’s laptop was tied to evidence of “high crimes and treason.” He wrote on Truth Social that “despite proven high crimes and treason, and just plain common theft, all pointed out in the Laptop from Hell (and elsewhere), they never Raided or Broke Into the house of Hunter Biden or, perhaps even more importantly, the house of Joe Biden.”

Meanwhile, newly released information on the Mar-a-Lago raid suggests President Joe Biden played a direct role in authorizing the FBI to access Trump’s documents.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.