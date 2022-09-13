Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MILITARY MAY END UP WITH UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD ON THE 18TH OF THIS MONTH. CHECK THIS OUT. MORE PROOF OF WHAT IS COMING ON THE 16TH!
954 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published 2 months ago |

Guys, a subscriber and I put this together yesterday. He's an ex railroad man of 20 years. He explained the coming strike of UPacific Railroad and how that goes and how THAT starts on the 16th. What a coincidence... That's the same day that physical delivery in the grains commodities is stated to be. It's WAAAAYYYY short. And what there is will be auctioned off to the highest bidders. Are they gonna use the rails strike to try and cover up the shortage? Well, you decide. Here's what I got. I can't log into the disqus but you can email me at [email protected] Hit meeeeee!

Keywords
militarysurvivefamineseptemberstrikefood shortagepreppacific union railroadtruman actsixteenth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket