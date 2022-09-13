MILITARY MAY END UP WITH UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD ON THE 18TH OF THIS MONTH. CHECK THIS OUT. MORE PROOF OF WHAT IS COMING ON THE 16TH!

Guys, a subscriber and I put this together yesterday. He's an ex railroad man of 20 years. He explained the coming strike of UPacific Railroad and how that goes and how THAT starts on the 16th. What a coincidence... That's the same day that physical delivery in the grains commodities is stated to be. It's WAAAAYYYY short. And what there is will be auctioned off to the highest bidders. Are they gonna use the rails strike to try and cover up the shortage? Well, you decide. Here's what I got. I can't log into the disqus but you can email me at [email protected] Hit meeeeee!
