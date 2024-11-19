Outer Survival Clothes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Having a durable shirt and pants to wear over your warmer layers is critical for maintaining your more fragile wool clothes. Infusing them with silicon increases their tear resistance, and helps keep you warm.
SHIRT: https://www.helikon-tex.us/defender-mk2-gentleman-shirt.html
PANTS: https://www.helikon-tex.us/pilgrim-pants.html
---
DONATE: https://cahlen.org/gift
CONTACT: https://cahlen.org/contact
SUBSCRIBE: https://cahlen.org/subscribe
GEAR LIST: https://cahlen.org/gear
NOTICE: https://cahlen.org/notice