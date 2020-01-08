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Legislative Update - January 8th, 2020
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20 views • January 11, 2021
The California Legislature is back in session! Please keep Family Protection Ministries in your prayers as we continue to monitor legislation in California that impacts the freedom to privately homeschool.
For more information, visit https://fpmca.org/
To find out more about 2021 Capitol Day, visit https://fpmca.org/capitolday/
For more information, visit https://fpmca.org/
To find out more about 2021 Capitol Day, visit https://fpmca.org/capitolday/
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