Atheists & Evolutionists Lie About Abiogenesis And Evolution

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Paulogia's Stipulations For Debating Kent Hovind Are Self-Contradicting And Censorious:
https://youtu.be/T5UH1hkuqIw
The Miller-Urey Experiment Debunked:
https://www.joshwhotv.com/v/.QGE9nQ
Corder GiveSendGo:
https://givesendgo.com/corderfundraiser
Corder Flattr:
https://flattr.com/@Corder
If you want to buy “Another Inconvenient Truth 2: Defending Young Earth Creationism”, you can go to:
https://www.amazon.com/Another-Inconvenient-Truth-Defending-Creationism/dp/0986243027/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;qid=1620289306&refinements=p_27%3AJustin+Derby&s=books&sr=1-1&text=Justin+Derby
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