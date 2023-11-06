‘A lot can change’: What the poll numbers signal one year out from 2024 election

With exactly one year until Election Day 2024, Norman Ornstein and Jennifer Rubin join Ali Velshi to discuss the latest New York Times poll numbers showing Trump leading Biden in five key battleground states, what stands to change in the next year, as well as the uphill battle ahead for new House Speaker Mike Johnson.









