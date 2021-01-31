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Morgellons fibers in CV 19 tests - RE-UPLOAD -- FULL VIDEO OF MOVING FIBERS
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2295 views • January 31, 2021
Sorry about the echo on the audio but you can still hear all that's said.
From the original news article ..
No, the dry swabs in this video of a Covid-19 test are not 'alive'
https://observers.france24.com/en/science/20210129-covid19-test-dry-swab-fibre-pandemic-conspiracy-debunked
From the original news article ..
No, the dry swabs in this video of a Covid-19 test are not 'alive'
https://observers.france24.com/en/science/20210129-covid19-test-dry-swab-fibre-pandemic-conspiracy-debunked
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