© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (26Mar20 Full Show)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • March 26, 2020
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:10:34 A metaphor for the worldwide panic:Italian nurse commits suicide after learning she has COVID19
— 00:14:20 Chinese propaganda being passed on as news by DailyMail
— 00:17:58 Drive-In Church — is this risk avoidance?
— 00:41:52 A look inside Pelosi’s Pork Sausage — it’s disgusting
— 00:48:46 Are the NCY temporary morgues a propaganda photo-op?
— 00:56:46 From MyPillow making face masks to home test kits for COVID19, private enterprise gets it done — until govt bureaucrats BLOCK test kits!
— 01:13:25 Ford quickly comes up with ventilators that repurpose F150 seat coolers & MIT comes up with a $100 design that could replace $50,000 ventilators. But will our FDA masters allow them?
— 01:28:09 Fauci snaps at reporter’s question to defend his fellow bureaucrat at WHO. But both of them have pushed Chinese propagation & Fauci shows that his endgame is a vaccine like the dangerous fraud, Pandemrix, he pushed on the American public with the Swine Flu
— 01:23:38 Gerald Celente: New York State of Mind? Dictatorship. And, what happens with gold & small businesses in the Greatest Depression
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
— 00:10:34 A metaphor for the worldwide panic:Italian nurse commits suicide after learning she has COVID19
— 00:14:20 Chinese propaganda being passed on as news by DailyMail
— 00:17:58 Drive-In Church — is this risk avoidance?
— 00:41:52 A look inside Pelosi’s Pork Sausage — it’s disgusting
— 00:48:46 Are the NCY temporary morgues a propaganda photo-op?
— 00:56:46 From MyPillow making face masks to home test kits for COVID19, private enterprise gets it done — until govt bureaucrats BLOCK test kits!
— 01:13:25 Ford quickly comes up with ventilators that repurpose F150 seat coolers & MIT comes up with a $100 design that could replace $50,000 ventilators. But will our FDA masters allow them?
— 01:28:09 Fauci snaps at reporter’s question to defend his fellow bureaucrat at WHO. But both of them have pushed Chinese propagation & Fauci shows that his endgame is a vaccine like the dangerous fraud, Pandemrix, he pushed on the American public with the Swine Flu
— 01:23:38 Gerald Celente: New York State of Mind? Dictatorship. And, what happens with gold & small businesses in the Greatest Depression
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.