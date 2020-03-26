The David Knight Show (26Mar20 Full Show)

Topics by Timecode:— 00:10:34 A metaphor for the worldwide panic:Italian nurse commits suicide after learning she has COVID19— 00:14:20 Chinese propaganda being passed on as news by DailyMail— 00:17:58 Drive-In Church — is this risk avoidance?— 00:41:52 A look inside Pelosi’s Pork Sausage — it’s disgusting— 00:48:46 Are the NCY temporary morgues a propaganda photo-op?— 00:56:46 From MyPillow making face masks to home test kits for COVID19, private enterprise gets it done — until govt bureaucrats BLOCK test kits!— 01:13:25 Ford quickly comes up with ventilators that repurpose F150 seat coolers & MIT comes up with a $100 design that could replace $50,000 ventilators. But will our FDA masters allow them?— 01:28:09 Fauci snaps at reporter’s question to defend his fellow bureaucrat at WHO. But both of them have pushed Chinese propagation & Fauci shows that his endgame is a vaccine like the dangerous fraud, Pandemrix, he pushed on the American public with the Swine Flu— 01:23:38 Gerald Celente: New York State of Mind? Dictatorship. And, what happens with gold & small businesses in the Greatest DepressionTake advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!