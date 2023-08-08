Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tim Ballard Interviews President Donald J Trump
channel image
GalacticStorm
2083 Subscribers
Shop now
73 views
Published a day ago

The Tim Ballard Podcast

Tim is joined by former President of the United States of America, Donald J Trump, to discuss Sound of Freedom and how together, they can put policies in place that will eradicate human trafficking!


To learn more about The SPEAR Fund:

https://thespearfund.org/

Keywords
human traffickingchild traffickingcartelstim ballardsound of freedomchild sex tradeadrenechrome empire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket