Tim Ballard Interviews President Donald J Trump

The Tim Ballard Podcast
Tim is joined by former President of the United States of America, Donald J Trump, to discuss Sound of Freedom and how together, they can put policies in place that will eradicate human trafficking!
To learn more about The SPEAR Fund:
https://thespearfund.org/
