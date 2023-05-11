Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EMF Harmonizers Prevent SUB-ATOMIC CHAOS. EMF Harmonizers Explained. How 5G Damages Your Cells.
249 views
channel image
EnergyMe333
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

How EMFs Cause Cell Damage In Your Body. Deep Dive on EMF / 5G Damage to Human Physiology and Neurology explained by Cory Hillis from www.EmfSol.com.

EMF radiation causes subatomic chaos (vibration of molecules), which damages normal calcium channel function at the cell level. EMF products create a field that harmonizes / neutralizes the sub-atomic chaos.  EMF harmonization products work by frequency field adjustment.

Martin L Pall, Ph.D. is a Professor Emeritus at Washington State University and expert on EMF (5G) action on voltage gate calcium channels (VGCCs). He gives a detailed presentation on how 5G-EMF radiation stops normal calcium channel function.

More at EnergyMe333: 5G and EMF Neuro Damage:

www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/energy5G.html

FULL SHOW, 5/8/2023 The Tenpenny Files, On Your Health: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny ft. Cory Hillis, QRA, MBA, https://www.brighteon.com/45afd9f9-cdb6-49d9-8d3f-4c7fa881f483

EMF Solutions at https://www.EmfSol.com/

~~~~~~~

BRIGHTEON Store supplements and superfoods: quality, clean, no-GMO, no-glyphosate, no-corn syrups, no-fake sweeteners, heavy metal and microbiology tested. 1% of all profits to Native American causes.


Keywords
healthemfradiation5gsherri tenpennycalcium channelsneuro damagecory hillissubatomic chaosharmonizers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket