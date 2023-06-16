Berberine Has WEIGHT LOSS Benefits: Experience Regenerative Effects Of Deer Antler Velvet With IGF1

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Stew Peters Show
June 15, 2023
The supplement berberine has been found to help people lose weight the natural way. Find out more at http://GetIGF1.com
Dr. Bruce Fong is here to talk about the products that can help if you are struggling with obesity.
Berberine is a plant-based product with anti-inflammatory properties that are just now being found to have weight-loss benefits.
Berberine is an isolate of a Chinese herb and has numerous properties that can be beneficial to overall health.
It also has been found to enable the body to process sugar at a faster rate increasing overall metabolism.
We live in a day and age we western medicine is in decline because of Big Pharma’s greed and ill will.
Now more than ever we must take back control of our health.
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
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