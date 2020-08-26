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"You STAND.. ...to WIN ...... EVERYTHING..." World Changing Revelation
GettheTruth1000
GettheTruth1000
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37 views • August 26, 2020
((Mirrored from Jonathan Kleck))

Jonathan Kleck's Channel; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3NF...

Revelation 13:7 And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.

Revelation 13:8 And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.

Revelation 13:9 If any man have an ear, let him hear.

Revelation 13:10 He that leadeth into captivity shall go into captivity: he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is the patience and the faith of the saints.
Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

Revelation 13:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

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