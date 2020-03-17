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Be Brave! (Part 2) - The Truth Behind The Vaccine Approval Processes | Del Bigtree at TTAC Live 2019
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3637 views • March 17, 2020
What makes a vaccine "safe"? Who determines that? What is the testing process like? Del Bigtree answers all of these questions and walks us through the vaccine approval process. Are there flaws in the vaccination system? You'll just have to watch through to find out.

If you missed Part 1 of Del's TTAC Live 2019 presentation, catch up by viewing it here: https://bit.ly/be-brave-part-1

Read the full transcript for this video if you would prefer to read along: https://bit.ly/be-brave-part-2
Keywords
healthvaccinespoliticsvaccinationsvaersthetruthaboutvaccinesvaccinesafetydelbigtreevaccineinjuryvaccineriskttavvaccinetruthvaccinesciencevaccineefficacyvaccineinjurycourt
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy