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Be Brave! (Part 2) - The Truth Behind The Vaccine Approval Processes | Del Bigtree at TTAC Live 2019
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3637 views • March 17, 2020
What makes a vaccine "safe"? Who determines that? What is the testing process like? Del Bigtree answers all of these questions and walks us through the vaccine approval process. Are there flaws in the vaccination system? You'll just have to watch through to find out.
If you missed Part 1 of Del's TTAC Live 2019 presentation, catch up by viewing it here: https://bit.ly/be-brave-part-1
Read the full transcript for this video if you would prefer to read along: https://bit.ly/be-brave-part-2
If you missed Part 1 of Del's TTAC Live 2019 presentation, catch up by viewing it here: https://bit.ly/be-brave-part-1
Read the full transcript for this video if you would prefer to read along: https://bit.ly/be-brave-part-2
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