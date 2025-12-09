BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why You Hate Flaxseed Oil (Maybe)
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
34 views • 1 day ago

Helpful links and more info below!

There are only two options in my book for flaxseed oil:

    1. From Foods Alive (the BEST option, in my opinion). It ships directly from them! NONTOXICHOMEORG gets you 20% off!

       Link: https://foodsalive.com/NONTOXICHOMEORG

    2. Barlean’s flaxseed oil, purchased only from Amazon. I’ve bought it twice from two different grocery stores, and it was rancid both times!

Link: https://amzn.to/4rHolvL


Apple peels are high in quercetin, which are natural mast cell stabilizers, so I’m a big fan.



Quercetin from food scraps: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/quercetin-from-food-scraps

Treating nerve damage naturally: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/treating-nerve-damage-naturally

Non-toxic salt guide: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/are-there-toxins-lurking-in-your-salt

Winter sowing guide: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/winter-sowing-guide-2020

Non-toxic faucet guide: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/non-toxic-faucets-latex-free-faucet-guide-for-kitchen-bath


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Fair Use Disclaimer:


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

healthtoxicnatural healingnaturalnon-toxicfood medicinenon-toxic homenontoxicflax oil
