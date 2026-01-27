BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Destruction of a Ukrainian armored vehicle in the center of Konstantinovka
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Destruction of a Ukrainian armored vehicle in the center of Konstantinovka 

@rusich13sho

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 27, 2026

▪️ Odessa, Chernomorsk (Ilyichovsk) and Belgorod-Dnestrovsky were subjected to a massive drone attack during the night. According to local authorities, 80% of Kharkov and the region are without electricity as a result of a combined strike by "Tornado-S" and "Hurricane" systems. In the evening, explosions were heard in Pavlograd and Dnepropetrovsk.

▪️ More than 10 explosions of air defense systems were heard in the Slavyansk district of the Krasnodar region. Air defense systems were also operating against targets over Kursk.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, a Ukrainian S-200 anti-aircraft guided missile was destroyed over the territory of the Klintsy district, the governor reported. One woman suffered a soft tissue injury. 4 private residential buildings were destroyed, and more than 50 private residential buildings were partially damaged. In the village of Churovichi in the Klimovsky district, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked an ambulance with drones.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Northern Group of Forces is conducting offensive operations from the Sumy and Glukhov districts. The enemy is reinforcing reserve defensive lines and supplementing assault units. On the Tetkin and Glushkov sectors, there are mutual strikes.

▪️ Air defense systems repelled missile attacks over Belgorod and the Belgorod region four times a day. In Shebekino, a drone attacked a car, killing a civilian. In the same place, a man was injured in a drone explosion. In the village of Gora-Podol, a drone attacked a car.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, near Volchansk, the Northern Group of Forces is conducting fierce battles with the support of aviation, "Hurricanes" and TOS systems. The enemy is transferring reserves. The grey zone along the border in the area of the settlements of Degtyarnoe and Nesteroe has been expanded.

▪️ In Kupyansk, battles continue. On the eastern bank of the Oskol, battles in the area of Peschanoye and Kurilovka are reported.

▪️ On the Slavyansk front, Russian troops are fighting near Orekhovo-Vasilevka (11 km west of Soledar). The enemy's channels report on our attacks on a wide front: from the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal to the Seversky Donets river.

▪️ In Konstantinovka, our drones on fiber-optic cables reach the central part of the city (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/257373), destroying enemy armored vehicles. Assault units are operating in the southeast of the city.

▪️ In the zone of responsibility of the Eastern Group of Forces, Far Eastern soldiers continue to repel daily counterattacks by the AFU in the area of the settlement of Guliayole. To the north, several attacks were repelled with fire support from a tank in the direction of Novoskeletovatoe and Alexandrovka. The destruction of enemy tanks and armored vehicles participating in the counterattacks has become a daily statistic.

▪️The Zaporozhye front without significant changes.

The report was compiled by: 

⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)

