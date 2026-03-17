BREAKING: Iran’s Hidden Power Just Died---The Quiet Moment Empires Collapse

The death of Ali Larijani is not just another political loss — it may be the most dangerous turning point inside Iran in decades. For years, Larijani operated as the invisible force holding the Islamic Republic together. He wasn’t just a politician. He was the system’s internal broker — the man who managed power between the Supreme Leader, the Revolutionary Guard, and competing factions inside the regime. Now he’s gone. This video breaks down why his death could trigger a massive power vacuum, how it impacts Iran’s internal stability, and why global powers are watching this moment closely. From rising IRGC influence to the risk of escalation in an already volatile region, this could be the beginning of a major geopolitical shift. What happens next inside Iran may reshape the Middle East — and the world.

