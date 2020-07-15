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Ghislaine Maxwell In Court; May Have Compromising Sex Tapes Of Top Politicians - War Room Full Show
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23 views • July 15, 2020
The world is watching as Ghislaine Maxwell’s hearing is live over the internet and the global elite and Hollywood cults are in panic wondering if she will spill the bills and expose the entire underage sex trafficking network and all involved. Meanwhile, a Navy ship continues to burn in San Diego with more questions than answers as the Navy continues to suffer from incompetence or worse. The COVID hoax continues with numbers being falsified and made up and yet we must shut down our country on phony numbers. Jesse Lee Peterson joins the show to celebrate White History Month. Owen takes calls on these topics and more. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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